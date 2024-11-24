Iran’s economy minister to visit Saudi Arabia for annual investment meeting

The meeting, which will host investment companies from 100 countries, will inaugurate on Monday and will run through Wednesday.

Hemmati’s agenda includes attending the opening ceremony of the WAIPA conference and participating in a ministerial panel discussion.

He is also scheduled to hold meetings with key figures such as President of the Islamic Development Bank Sulaiman al-Jasser, President of the OPEC Fund Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, and the kingdom’s Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih.

The event, themed “Harnessing Digital Transformation and Sustainable Growth: Scaling Investment Opportunities”, aims to promote foreign direct investment (FDI), trade, and technology.

The event will feature high-level government representatives, thought leaders, business executives, and other stakeholders from around the world to identify unprecedented trends and opportunities across various sectors, including energy, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, and the digital economy.