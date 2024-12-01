Iranian envoy: Region undergoing transformation, new order to emerge with Iran-Saudi collaboration

Discussing the evolving dynamics of Iran-Saudi ties and the broader regional transformation in an exclusive interview with Khabar Online, Alireza Enayati noted that following recent discussions between the Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian officials, the expansion of relations is irreversible.

Addressing the impact of Donald Trump’s return to the the White House, Enayati pointed out while Trump 2.0 will mirror some aspects of his first term, the geopolitical landscape has significantly shifted.

He explained, “Regional countries are now seeking multifaceted relations with international powers while maintaining their ties with the West.”

The Iranian ambassador highlighted the new regional order is being shaped through dialogue and cooperation, particularly between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Enayati underscored the recent emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), where Iran played a vital role in addressing key issues such as Israeli crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

He praised the summit’s outcomes, which included calls for international action against Israeli occupation and support for Palestinian rights.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Enayati expressed optimism about the future, stating that the evolving dynamic, will pave the way for a more stable and prosperous West Asia.