Iran-Saudi rapprochement benefits region, says reformist Iranian politician

Abtahi noted the particular significance of the defense minister’s role in Saudi decision-making, suggesting the visit could lead to important security agreements. Beyond military matters, he highlighted the potential for expanded economic, cultural and political collaboration between the two regional powers.

The timing of this diplomatic movement coincides with several key regional developments, including ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US, as well as shifting Arab perspectives on Israel following the Gaza conflict.

Abtahi observed that Saudi Arabia’s criticism of Israeli actions reflects these changing dynamics, which have created new opportunities for regional realignment.

He pointed out that historical precedent shows regional stability increases when Iran and Saudi Arabia work together, contrasting this with periods of tension that have served neither country’s interests.

The current diplomatic engagement, he argued, demonstrates both nations’ willingness to overcome past hostilities and work toward mutual interests, despite what he described as “enemies” of improved relations.

Iran and Saudi Arabia severed ties in January 2016 after a raging protest rally outside the kingdom’s embassy in Tehran, before resuming ties in 2023.