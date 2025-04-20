Iran’s envoy in Riyadh: Saudi defense minister’s visit a sovereign move

In an interview with IRNA, Enayati emphasized that Iran and Saudi Arabia are entering a new phase in their bilateral and multilateral relations, marking a clear departure from the previous period of stagnation.

He noted that this was the second official visit of a Saudi defense minister to Iran, recalling the 1999 visit by Prince Sultan which resulted in the signing of a bilateral aviation agreement and the establishment of direct flights.

Enayati described Prince Khalid’s meetings in Tehran, including the one with the Leader of the Islamic Republic, as opening “broad prospects for the future of Iran-Saudi relations.”

He noted that Saudi officials were made fully aware of Iran’s firm will to expand international cooperation.

The ambassador underlined the importance of people-to-people exchanges in solidifying bilateral relations. “For sustainable ties, it is not enough for political, security, and military relations to be confined to capital cities. These relations must become tangible to the public, through increased economic, cultural, social, and tourism cooperation, as well as facilitating travel for citizens of both nations.”

He also highlighted the importance of regional consensus in support of de-escalation efforts, referencing Saudi Arabia’s statement backing the Iran-U.S. talks in Oman, as well as supportive declarations by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Iraq.

“These developments reflect a shift in the region from confrontation to constructive engagement,” he said.

Enayati acknowledged that economic cooperation still lags behind and requires greater effort.

“Economic development must move in parallel with political and security progress,” he stressed.