Return of famed Iranian filmmaker Farhadi with movie on Daesh attacks in Paris 

This will be Farhadi’s tenth film titled Parallel Tales and he will be so doing after four years of being away from film-making.

The November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris killed 130 people and injured 500 others. Daesh terrorist claimed responsibility for those brutal attacks.

Now, Farhadi, who has two Oscars to his name, twelve years after making the French-language film The Past, is set to depict the narrative of these tragic events.

Filming of Parallel Tales, featuring renowned French actors such as Catherine Deneuve, Isabelle Huppert and Virginie Efira is scheduled for the fall. The film is expected to be released in the spring of 2026.

Parallel Tales is Farhadi’s first film since A Hero, which won the Grand Prize at the Cannes Festival in 2021.

Farhadi has previously won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film twice with A Separation (2011) and The Salesman, both produced in Iran.