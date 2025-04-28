IFP ExclusiveCinemaSelected

Return of famed Iranian filmmaker Farhadi with movie on Daesh attacks in Paris 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Asghar Farhadi

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi intends to address a sensitive subject that has inspired many of his peers over the past decade: the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris.

This will be Farhadi’s tenth film titled Parallel Tales and he will be so doing after four years of being away from film-making.

The November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris killed 130 people and injured 500 others. Daesh terrorist claimed responsibility for those brutal attacks.

Now, Farhadi, who has two Oscars to his name, twelve years after making the French-language film The Past, is set to depict the narrative of these tragic events.

Filming of Parallel Tales, featuring renowned French actors such as Catherine Deneuve, Isabelle Huppert and Virginie Efira is scheduled for the fall. The film is expected to be released in the spring of 2026.

Parallel Tales is Farhadi’s first film since A Hero, which won the Grand Prize at the Cannes Festival in 2021.

Farhadi has previously won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film twice with A Separation (2011) and The Salesman, both produced in Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks