Iran Actors Guild criticizes treatment of detained performers in publicized arrest case

In the statement, released on Monday, the guild said the timing of the arrests, coinciding with the Fajr International Film Festival’s revival after years of disruption, was “regrettable,” arguing that the controversy undermines efforts to present a positive cultural image of Iran to international festival guests.

It said the incident created “an inaccurate and damaging portrayal” of Iranian artists at a sensitive cultural moment.

The guild criticized violations of Article 22 of Iran’s Constitution and provisions of the 2004 law on citizens’ rights, which prohibit degrading treatment and protect individuals’ dignity and privacy.

While emphasizing that artists are “not above the law,” the statement objected to the reported entry into a private home and the rapid disclosure of names and alleged details of the case before judicial review, involving alcoholic drinks which are illegal in Iran, calling it inconsistent with the principle of confidentiality in preliminary investigations.

The Actors Guild urged senior judicial and oversight authorities to intervene, investigate the handling of the arrests, and take legal action against those who “disrupted the psychological security of the artistic community.”

The statement concluded that the privacy of all citizens is a “red line” essential to maintaining public trust.

The Iranian Judiciary has yet to react to this statement.