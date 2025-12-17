Iranian actor Hamid Taleghani passes away at 59

In a statement, Iran’s House of Cinema expressed condolences over his death and announced that his funeral will be held on Thursday.

Taleghani will be laid to rest at the Artists’ Section of Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran.

Born in Tehran in 1966, Taleghani rose to prominence with his role in the film High School and went on to build a long career in Iranian cinema and television.

He appeared in numerous films, including Wild Jasmines, Without Permission, A Man Like Rain, The Final Stage, Seven Passages, Line of Fire, White Dial, Come With Me, The Victim, Thus It Was, Chrysanthemum Flowers, Tell Her I Love Her, The Bearers of Life and The Necklace.

Taleghani was also active in television, starring in series such as A Nest for Life, Tell Her I Love Her, The Bearers of Life and The Necklace.

In addition to acting, he directed two works, Freer Than the Sea and A Nest for Life, contributing to Iranian cinema both in front of and behind the camera.