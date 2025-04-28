Iran’s president underlines Expansion of security cooperation with Azerbaijan Republic

President Pezeshkian made these remarks during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Monday, stressing that all Islamic countries and neighbors should join hands, respect each other’s territorial integrity, and expand their relations.

Referring to the historical ties between Iran and Azerbaijan, he added: “In this region, we share many commonalities in religious, ideological, and political aspects. We cherish these commonalities, take pride in them, and strive to expand our relations based on them.”

The Iranian president assured that the agreements signed between the two countries would be implemented, adding that Iran is determined to fully execute its agreements with Azerbaijan, which will pave the way for a new and brighter future for Iran, Azerbaijan, and the Middle East region.

He also emphasized the expansion of financial and trade relations, improving transportation routes and corridors between the two countries, and strengthening cooperation in scientific, cultural, and security fields.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, stated that the peoples of the two countries have long enjoyed fraternal relations, and the ties between their governments are firmly rooted in this foundation. He expressed confidence that this visit would further expand cooperation and bilateral relations.

Aliyev noted the signing of “very important” documents during the visit of the Iranian delegation to Baku, adding that the signing of these agreements in the presence of the two presidents reflects their efforts to deepen relations in all areas.

The Azerbaijani president stated the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran support each other within international organizations, including the United Nations, the ECO, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He further added: “The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran spans all fields and is based on regional security.”

In conclusion, he emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to lasting peace, territorial integrity, the sovereignty of nations, and non-interference in internal affairs.