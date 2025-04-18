Saudi Defense Minister: Cooperation with Iran cornerstone of regional security

On Thursday evening, during a meeting in Tehran with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Khalid bin Salman highlighted Saudi leaders’ determination to expand relations with Tehran at all levels. He stressed the importance of implementing bilateral agreements in social, political, and economic fields.

The Saudi Defense Minister also described the occupation and expansionist policies of the Zionist regime’s leaders as a danger to the entire region, emphasizing the Islamic world must act in a coordinated and united manner on this issue.

During the meeting, Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, noted that Iran and Saudi Arabia are two major and influential countries, stating that a “strategy of cooperation” will ensure security and progress in this sensitive region.

He also highlighted that strengthening economic ties and exchanges will solidify other aspects of bilateral relations.

Ahmadian described the Saudi Defense Minister’s visit to Tehran as an effective step toward continued cooperation, adding the level of bilateral relations has been on an upward trajectory, and that Iran is prepared to expand this cooperation in all areas, including joint investments.

Both sides condemned the aggressions of the Zionist regime and stressed the urgent need to halt the unprecedented violence against the people of Gaza.