Iranian state media’s controversial broadcast draws criticism amid diplomatic thaw with Saudi Arabia

By IFP Editorial Staff
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan

The recent broadcast of inflammatory content by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB during Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman's visit to Tehran has sparked intense debate about media responsibility during sensitive diplomatic periods.

Jomhouri-e Eslami newspaper sharply criticized the programming, calling it a “severe blow to national interests” that undermined Iran’s declared policy of Islamic unity and harmed the country’s negotiating position.

In another incident, the state television broadcast a controversial program, which contained sectarian material offensive to Sunni Muslims.

“At a time when our foreign policy is achieving important developments, how can those claiming to be revolutionary and Islamic work against our regional and international policies?” the article questioned.

While acknowledging some critical voices from expatriate opposition groups and Israeli commentators regarding warming Iran-Saudi relations, the newspaper emphasized that state media should support rather than undermine the country’s diplomatic initiatives.

The incident has raised questions about coordination between Iran’s foreign policy objectives and its media messaging, particularly during sensitive diplomatic engagements.

In rapid damage control, IRIB chief Peyman Jebelli condemned the content as “unforgivable,” while Deputy Director Mohsen Barmahani announced disciplinary actions against eight employees, including four arrests.

