Nuclear head says Iran producing dozens of radiopharmaceuticals using domestic technology

Mohammad Eslami

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, has announced that his organization provides 69 domestically produced radiopharmaceutical products to consumers, which are used in critical medical applications, including fighting cancer cells.

Eslami made the remarks on Saturday during the unveiling of a new achievement by the Iranian Research Institute for Nuclear Sciences and Technologies, titled the indigenously developed high-power radio frequency generator, at the Technology Market Exhibition in Tehran.

He added that this system includes the main and essential components of electron accelerators, which are urgently needed in the country.

Eslami highlighted the importance of collaboration among the Research Institute for Nuclear Sciences and Technologies, knowledge-based companies, and universities in Iran in the nuclear field, stating that this process will continue.

According to Eslami, the achievement unveiled has applications in various fields, including medical radiotherapy, imaging of customs container shipments, and industrial imaging.

Regarding Iran’s achievements in the field of radiopharmaceuticals, he stated that today the Atomic Energy Organization is providing consumers in hospitals and radiotherapy centers with 69 domestically-made radiopharmaceutical products.

Eslami emphasized that 20 radiopharmaceuticals are currently under research at the Research Institute for Nuclear Sciences and Technologies, many of which have entered the clinical phase and will be made available after completing the clinical stages.

The Iranian atomic chief pointed out these radiopharmaceuticals are used in treating and combating cancer cells.

