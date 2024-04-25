Iran deputy FM talks Islamic Republic’s strong response to Zionist aggression

Bagheri, who traveled to Moscow to participate in a meeting of deputy foreign ministers and special representatives of countries in the Middle East and North Africa, added that the BRICS meeting classified the Israeli aggression as consistent with the aggressive nature of the Zionists.

Bagheri noted: “We also emphasized in this meeting that responding to the Zionist regime’s crime in the Syrian capital city of Damascus was the legal right of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a form of countermeasure.”

He stressed: “The Islamic Republic of Iran will respond seriously, quickly, and very harshly to any violation of its territory, interests, or citizens.”

The Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs went on to say that Tehran’s response to the crime and aggression of the Zionists demonstrated that the key to protecting regional stability is holding the aggressor accountable.

He said: “As long as the aggressor is rewarded or appeased for their aggression, we cannot hope for stability in the region.”