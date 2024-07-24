Iran condemns Israel participation at 2024 Olympics amid Gaza war

In a post on X, the ministry said the inclusion of Israeli athletes “means giving legitimacy to the child killers”.

“They do not deserve to be present at the Paris Olympics because of the war against the innocent people of Gaza,” it added.

The Israeli delegation departed for Paris on Monday, where it will receive 24-hour protection during the games, according to France’s interior minister.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed almost 39,100 Palestinians and injured over 90,000. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.