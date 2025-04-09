Algerian president urges Islamic countries’ solidarity against Israel

Tebboune met with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Arqhchi, in Algiers on Tuesday. During the meeting, he emphasized the necessity of synergy among Islamic and developing countries to address the existing challenges against the rule of law, international peace, and security.

He also expressed satisfaction with the growing and positive relations between Algeria and Iran and urged the follow-up on implementing agreements between the two countries.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, in turn, highlighted the excellent political relations and close cooperation between the two countries in international forums, as well as their shared stances, including support for the Palestinian cause.

Araqchi reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign policy of strengthening relations with Islamic nations, particularly the significant and influential country of Algeria.

During the meeting, discussions were held on enhancing bilateral relations, key regional and international developments—especially the latest situation in occupied Palestine, the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, and its repeated aggressions against Lebanon and Syria.