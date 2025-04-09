Israel estimates ‘only a quarter of Hamas tunnels in Gaza destroyed’ since start of war

According to officials speaking to Israeli outlet Mako, despite more than 18 months of onslaught on the Gaza Strip, there still remains an extensive tunnel network through the territory, including from Egypt.

The security officials said there has been a reduction in face-to-face fighting between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces, with armed groups disappearing into tunnels.

There was a proliferation of tunnels built between Gaza and Egypt’s Sinai since 2007 owing to the siege imposed on the enclave by Israel. These facilitated smuggling goods and arms, but also family reunions.

Egyptian authorities destroyed more than 2,000 of these tunnels linking Sinai and Gaza between 2011 and 2015, citing security concerns.

The Mako report quoted experts as saying that Israel’s control of the Philadelphi Corridor – a 14km-long, 100 metre-wide demilitarised buffer zone that runs along the entirety of the border between Egypt and Gaza – failed to stymie the construction of tunnels.

In February, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the Philadelphi Corridor would remain a buffer zone despite the continuing proliferation of tunnels.

“I saw with my own eyes quite a few tunnels penetrating Philadelphi,” Katz added.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, at least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza since Israel broke the ceasefire last month.

The overall death toll since the start of the war is now over 50,000, while virtually the entire population of the enclave has been displaced since October 2023. At least 10,000 more Palestinians are missing and presumed dead.