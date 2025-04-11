Iran Leader ddvisor: Continued external threats could lead to expulsion of IAEA onspectors from Iran

In a post on the X network, Shamkhani wrote that Iran might cease cooperation with the IAEA if external threats continue.

The Supreme Leader’s advisor further stated, “Transferring enriched materials to secure and undisclosed locations in Iran could also be placed on the agenda.”

Iran and the United States are set to begin indirect negotiations on the nuclear issue on Saturday in Oman.

Seyed Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, emphasized that lifting anti-Iran sanctions must be on the agenda of the Oman meeting.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, in response to the possibility of US demands during the Oman talks for a complete halt to uranium enrichment and the dismantling of centrifuges, described such requests as a “joke.”

Eslami stated, “The Islamic Republic will not back down from its nuclear program.”

Referring to recent US threats of attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities, he called them part of a “psychological operation” aimed at gaining more concessions.

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, is scheduled to visit Iran soon to discuss safeguards issues with Iranian officials.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has urged the IAEA Director General to focus on the agency’s technical duties and not be swayed by political pressures from the United States, the Zionist regime, and their European allies.