Iran Foreign Ministry: Saturday talks to test US intentions, seriousness

In a post on X social media platform, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei emphasized Iran’s approach, writing “In earnest & with candid vigilance we are giving diplomacy a genuine chance. US should value this decision formed despite their prevailing confrontational hoopla.”

“We do not prejudge…We do not predict…We intend to assess the other side’s intent & resolve this Saturday. We shall reflect and respond accordingly,” Baqaei further asserted.

The remarks on Friday come as Washington continues its “maximum pressure” policy of sanctions on Iran, most recently targeting its oil network and nuclear program.

Longtime adversaries Iran and the US are set to hold talks in Oman’s capital, Muscat, aimed at reaching a potential nuclear deal.

Leading the talks will be US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

US President Donald Trump said the talks would be ‘direct’ but Araghchi has insisted they would be ‘indirect.’

Trump has warned military action against Iran was ‘absolutely’ possible if talks failed to produce a deal, but Iranian officials say the approach is a non-starter.