Iran says not to allow disruption of regional stability, security by Israel

Addressing the ministerial meeting of BRICS, the group of the world major economies, in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Monday, Bagheri said the Islamic Republic of Iran acts seriously in the path to beefing up regional stability, and the recent anti-Israeli operation True Promise carried out by the Iranian Armed Forces, proved Tehran is serious to that end.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Bagheri Kani stated as a new member state of BRICS, Iran will act responsibly in all political, security, economic, financial, cultural, and public domains.

He referred to the months-long Israeli onslaught against Gaza, adding the developments in the Gaza Strip, including Rafah, are a manifestation of the West’s unjust world order. The Iranian caretaker foreign minister warned the continuation of the current status will undoubtedly put the international peace and stability in jeopardy.

The diplomat added a complete end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the nuclear disarmament of the Israeli regime will lead to the real and all-out peace, stability and security in the Middle East.