Iran FM calls for robust Islamic action against Israel crimes

In a telephone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, the Iranian foreign minister identified the ongoing occupation and massacre of the Palestinian people as the most pressing issue confronting the international community.

He noted that the Zionist regime, with comprehensive backing from the United States and certain other Western powers, has turned the Gaza Strip and the West Bank into zones of genocide and torture against innocent Palestinian civilians.

He warned that despite the issuance of arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court and provisional measures by the International Court of Justice calling for the cessation of genocide, the regime’s atrocities continue unabated. At the same time, the Zionist regime persists in its aggression against Lebanon and Syria, while the United States is carrying out military strikes on Yemen in support of the occupying regime.

Elsewhere, Araghchi underscored the importance of strengthening ties between Iran and Indonesia as two major developing Islamic nations.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister, in turn, echoed her Iranian counterpart’s remarks regarding the tragic situation of the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, and emphasized the need for consensus and concerted efforts among Islamic countries to achieve an immediate ceasefire and facilitate the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population.

Marsudi also reaffirmed Jakarta’s commitment to expanding cooperation and coordination with Tehran at bilateral and multilateral levels, and welcomed the proposals presented to bolster bilateral ties and joint initiatives.