4 arrested over controversial content aired on Iranian state TV

Following the broadcast of a short video on Wednesday’s edition of the program, which contained remarks interpreted as offensive to Sunni religious sanctities, the Tehran Prosecutor ordered the immediate opening of a judicial case.

The investigation is ongoing until all aspects of the incident are fully clarified.

The judicial response came amid widespread reactions to the segment, which was condemned for inciting sectarian discord.

As a result, four key figures responsible for airing the material have been taken into custody by order of the judiciary.

Simultaneously, IRIB issued a public statement describing the broadcast as an “unforgivable and suspicious error.”

The controversial video was swiftly removed from IRIB’s digital platforms, including Telewebion and Sepehr.

Moreover, IRIB confirmed that eight individuals have been formally reported to judicial authorities for their involvement in the incident.

Meabwhile, the head of the relevant production unit and the Channel One broadcast manager have both been dismissed from their positions.

Authorities have emphasized that further steps will be taken based on the outcome of ongoing investigations.