Israel considers ‘limited’ air attack on Iran: Reuters

By IFP Media Wire

Israel is considering a “limited strike” on Iran’s nuclear facilities in the coming months, despite Washington’s refusal to support military action, Reuters has reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The deliberations come as the second round of the US-Iran negotiations have concluded in Rome, with expert-level talks expected to continue within days in Oman.

According to Reuters, Israeli officials are weighing a “limited strike” that would require minimal US support – unlike the larger and prolonged bombing campaign previously under consideration.

Tel Aviv reportedly presented Washington with several strike options, “including some with late spring and summer timelines”. A senior Israeli official told the outlet that no final decision had been made.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump had rejected an Israeli proposal for “extensive” strikes, opting instead to pursue diplomacy.

“I’m not in a rush to do it, because I think that Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death, and I’d like to see that. That’s my first option,” Trump told reporters on Thursday.

A senior Iranian security official told Reuters that Tehran had “intelligence from reliable sources that Israel is planning a major attack on Iran’s nuclear sites”.

Iranian officials have previously vowed to retaliate against any form of aggression.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the talks in Rome “were held in a constructive environment”. A US official told CNN that the sides had “made very good progress’.

