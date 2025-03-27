Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen stage joint naval exercises in support of Gaza

The joint parade kicked off across the Persian Gulf, Makran coastal region, and the Caspian Sea in the northern and southern territorial waters of Iran on Thursday ahead of International Quds Day.

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said 3,000 heavy and light vessels are taking part in the parade.

The parade mainly aims to display the maritime capabilities of the resistance front and convey a message to the wicked and oppressive Israeli regime, he added.

Tangsiri said the IRGC naval forces are pursuing the guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and will “turn the sea into hell for the Zionists and eliminate Israel from the face of the world.”

“We will not only fight on land. We are also ready in the sea and you will have no way to escape,” the IRGC commander told the Israeli regime.

“We will establish security and power in the waters of the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the northern part of the country and prevent any adventurism by the enemies,” he added.

The IRGC commander emphasized that such a regional alliance would pose a challenge to the Israeli regime.

He also noted that Iran’s mobilization of naval forces is not only a military force but a symbol of resistance and prowess of Muslim nations in the face of enemies.

Pointing to the significance of International Quds Day, Tangsiri said, “This day symbolizes uprising against oppression and defense for the oppressed.”

He added that not only the Iranian nation but all Muslims around the world will express their protest against Israel on this day.

During the parade, the flag of Palestine was displayed, and the flag of the Israeli regime was set on fire and destroyed in the Persian Gulf.

The IRGC Navy’s Shahid Bagheri drone carrier, Raees Ali Delvari warship, and Tareq-class missile-launching speed boat are participating in the drill.