Memorial held in Tehran for victims of Israeli attack on Iranian Consulate in Damascus one year on

Attendees included senior military officials, families of the victims, and members of the public.

The event honored those killed in the April 2024 strike on Iran’s diplomatic mission in Syria, which Tehran has blamed on Israel.

Notable attendees included Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, the Iranian Leader’s senior military advisor, and Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, Commander of the IRGC Quds Force.

The aggression resulted in the assassination of the Quds Force commander in Syria and Lebanon Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, his deputy, and five of their accompanying officers.