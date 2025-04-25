Iran spokesman: Preventing aid from entering Gaza war crime

Esmail Baqaei, referring to the intensification of the Zionist regime’s attacks on Palestinian refugee camps and temporary shelters, called for decisive global action to prosecute and punish the leaders of the Zionist regime for genocide and war crimes.

Baqaei criticized the United Nations Security Council’s inaction regarding these crimes, stating that the US and certain European countries—which continue to provide military aid to the Zionist regime—are complicit in these atrocities.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that the Zionist regime’s continued impunity, the ongoing slaughter of defenseless people in Gaza and the West Bank, and the occupation of parts of Lebanon and Syria severely threaten peace and security in West Asia.

Baqaei also strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s repeated violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, breaches of ceasefire agreements, and the assassination of political and social activists in the country.