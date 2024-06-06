Thursday, June 6, 2024
Body of IRGC cmdr. killed  in Syria laid to rest

By IFP Editorial Staff
Saeed Abyar

A final farewell ceremony for Saeed Abyar, a military advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria, was held on Thursday as his body was laid to rest.

Abyar was killed on Sunday earlier this week in an airstrike by the Zionist regime’s warplanes around the city of Aleppo in northern Syria.

As a result of this attack, 17 people were killed, and 15 others were injured.

Abyar’s body was buried in the holy shrine of Shah Abdul Azim in Shahr-e-Rey, just south of the capital Tehran.

Brigadier General Mohammad Eslami,  commander in chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has said that the Israeli regime will pay the price for this crime.

Since 2011, the Israeli regime has carried out hundreds of attacks against Syria, a country embroiled in foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

Iranian military advisors, officially invited by the Syrian government, have been pivotal in assisting Syrians in their fight against terrorism and in efforts to establish peace, stability, and lasting security in the region.

Tel Aviv has significantly ramped up its strikes since last October, coinciding with its war on the Gaza Strip, which observers describe as a move that risks further escalating regional tensions.

