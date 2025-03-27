Iran’s Army, IRGC issue stern warnings to Israel ahead of Quds Day rallies

The Iranian Army’s proclamation condemned “seven decades of Western-Zionist conspiracy” that created Israel, accusing the “bloodthirsty regime” of massacring “millions of innocent people.”

The statement particularly highlighted recent Israeli military actions in Gaza, citing “tens of thousands of martyrs among children, women and civilians” as evidence of “shameless brutality.”

“The silence of so-called human rights advocates proves the Zionist entity respects no moral or legal principles,” the Army declared, asserting that only sustained resistance could liberate Palestine.

The IRGC’s communiqué framed Palestine as the central issue confronting the Islamic world. It boasted that Hamas’s October 7th Operation Al-Aqsa Storm had transformed the conflict into a global concern, leaving Israel “humiliated and strategically defeated” after 18 months of fighting.

Both military institutions paid tribute to slain resistance leaders, including Hezbollah’s Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas’s Ismail Haniyeh, and Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani.

The statements come as millions in the world are preparing for the annual Quds Day marches on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in support of Palestine.