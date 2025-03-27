Iran Quds Force commander says Tehran to continue supporting Palestine until Quds liberation

General Esmail Qa’ani was speaking on the occasion of the International Quds Day, which is marked on Friday with worldwide rallies in support of the Palestinian cause.

Qa’ani noted that the al-Aqsa Flood operation completed the meaning of resistance at the battlefield and that of popular resistance.

He said that the al-Aqsa

Flood created a new phenomenon of field unity manifested in the form of solidarity by resistance groups.

Qa’ani added that the martyrs of the resistance displayed dignity and honor in their battle and thanks to their sacrifices, the axis of resistance is now stronger than before.

He stressed that the Muslim ummah has realized the importance of the Palestinian issue and the free nations of the world have also come to understand it and are now supporting the oppressed people of Palestine by holding rallies.