Iran-based Asiatic cheetah cubs doing well one year after birth

By IFP Editorial Staff
"Azar" and "Tooran" are among the five cheetahs kept at a breeding site in Tooran National Park in Shahrood, in the north central Iranian province of Semnan.

The five were found by a shepherd on 2 December 2022. Back then, Azar and Tooran were only 20 days old.

One year on, they are in good health and doing well.

Cheetahs become adults from the age of 2, and until then we must take care of these gifts of nature. Cheetahs, the world’s fastest land animals, once stalked habitats from the eastern reaches of India to the Atlantic coast of Senegal, but are now an endangered species and have practically disappeared from North Africa and Asia.

Their population has shrunk due to threats from both human beings and the nature. Iran is the last habitat of the species that are fighting for their survival.

They can be found in parts of Iran including the provinces of Semnan, Yazd, Kerman, and Fars.

