Interior minister: Iran set to hold runoff parliamentary elections

This round of the elections will be held in 22 constituencies across the country on April 10, and the votes will be cast electronically in 8 constituencies, the interior minister said.

The campaign for the vote will start on May 2.

The first round of the polls was held on March 1 to choose lawmakers from among over 15,000 candidates for the 290-seat legislative body for a four-year term.

Over 61 million people from the country’s 85 million-strong population were eligible to vote in the polls.

According to the official sources, the participation rate for the first round was at around 40 percent.