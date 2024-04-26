Iran says has become a leading pole in isotope separation

Addressing the Second National Conference on Digital Transformation and Intelligent Systems, which was held on Thursday in the southern city of Lar, Ali Noroozi explained, “Stable isotopes are used in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and are widely used in pharmaceutical sciences as the main material or raw material for the production of various radiopharmaceuticals.”

Meanwhile, the atomic agency deputy head said Iran has used artificial intelligence to boost the security systems in its nuclear facilities and keep them safe from attacks.

Another area that the AI has rushed to the rescue of Iran’s nuclear activities is enrichment, Noroozi said.

“Enrichment is a long and complex process… artificial intelligence is used in this process to optimize the patterns and solve complex enrichment equations.”