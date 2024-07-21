Iran secures significant growth in knowledge-based sector

Dehghani Firouzabadi announced the return of over 3,400 researchers to Iran, with more than 1,400 returning in the last three years alone.

He reported a dramatic increase in the sales of knowledge-based companies, which have surged by 225 percent, reaching 530 trillion rials this year.

Additionally, the Ministry of Oil has seen a more than 4.7-fold increase in first-time contracts, highlighting the expanding opportunities and ventures within the sector.

“The private sector’s investment in the knowledge-based field has doubled, showcasing a robust commitment to advancing technological and scientific initiatives,” Dehghani Firouzabadi stated.

Firouzabadi reported that export figures have risen from $296 million to an impressive $2.52 billion last year.

Furthermore, the number of exporting companies has quadrupled, and the variety of exported products has doubled, indicating a strong and diverse international market presence.

Firouzabadi emphasized that these accomplishments reflect a strategic shift in the country’s approach to fostering a knowledge-based economy. “The focus on enhancing both domestic and international market presence is paving the way for Iran to become a significant player in the global knowledge-based economy,” he concluded.