Iran secures significant growth in knowledge-based sector

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi

Iran has witnessed significant advancements in its scientific and technological landscape over the past nine years, as highlighted by Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi.

Dehghani Firouzabadi announced the return of over 3,400 researchers to Iran, with more than 1,400 returning in the last three years alone.

He reported a dramatic increase in the sales of knowledge-based companies, which have surged by 225 percent, reaching 530 trillion rials this year.

Additionally, the Ministry of Oil has seen a more than 4.7-fold increase in first-time contracts, highlighting the expanding opportunities and ventures within the sector.

“The private sector’s investment in the knowledge-based field has doubled, showcasing a robust commitment to advancing technological and scientific initiatives,” Dehghani Firouzabadi stated.

Firouzabadi reported that export figures have risen from $296 million to an impressive $2.52 billion last year.

Furthermore, the number of exporting companies has quadrupled, and the variety of exported products has doubled, indicating a strong and diverse international market presence.

Firouzabadi emphasized that these accomplishments reflect a strategic shift in the country’s approach to fostering a knowledge-based economy. “The focus on enhancing both domestic and international market presence is paving the way for Iran to become a significant player in the global knowledge-based economy,” he concluded.

