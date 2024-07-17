IFP ExclusiveNuclearScience and TechnologySelected

Atomic chief: Iran establishes three more irradiation centers

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says three more irradiation sites were inaugurated last month in Iran and three more are underway this month in line with the policy of establishing a link between the peaceful nuclear technology and people’s daily life.

In an almost weekly press briefing after a cabinet meeting, Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday, “We invite the private sector and the sectors that work in the field of food to participate in this project so we can increase our productivity.”

Irradiation sites, among other things, are established to remove traces of toxins from agricultural products in order to prevent rotting and increase their lifespan.

Eslami also said that a video footage that has surfaced on the internet on an activated air defense site, firing a salvo of missiles, is not in the vicinity of Iran’s nuclear sites.

Earlier reports by the Israeli media claimed that a loud explosion was heard near Iran’s Natanz nuclear site on Wednesday. However, informed sources said the battery of missiles were fired in a military drill near Qom-Kashan highway.

