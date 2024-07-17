Atomic chief: Iran establishes three more irradiation centers

In an almost weekly press briefing after a cabinet meeting, Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday, “We invite the private sector and the sectors that work in the field of food to participate in this project so we can increase our productivity.”

Irradiation sites, among other things, are established to remove traces of toxins from agricultural products in order to prevent rotting and increase their lifespan.

Eslami also said that a video footage that has surfaced on the internet on an activated air defense site, firing a salvo of missiles, is not in the vicinity of Iran’s nuclear sites.

Earlier reports by the Israeli media claimed that a loud explosion was heard near Iran’s Natanz nuclear site on Wednesday. However, informed sources said the battery of missiles were fired in a military drill near Qom-Kashan highway.