Iran approves plan to establish AI organization

In a meeting chaired by interim President Mohammad Mokhber on Tuesday, members of the council ratified plans set to place Iran among top ten pioneering countries in AI technologies within ten years.

According to the document, a strategic council consisting of ministers and heads of relevant institutions and individuals, will be formed to implement, coordinate and monitor the National Artificial Intelligence Document.

The National Organization of Artificial Intelligence, under the supervision of the president, is expected to take giant step in line with modern Islamic civilization to improve the quality of governance and strengthen scientific and research foundations in the country.

Like the rest of the world, it is expected to serve as a basis for great changes and transformations in the country.