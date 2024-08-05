Norwegian envoy concludes Tehran mission with Kalleh Pacheh

At the end of his 4-year mission on Monday, Sigvald Tomin Hauge wrote on his Instagram account, “I thought eating Kalleh Pacheh for the first time would be a highlight of my last day of work in Iran, but the latest dramatic news dampened the excitement a bit,” referring to the soaring tensions in the region following the assassination of senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital.

Hauge also wrote, “I am leaving Iran with very good memories and with the best wishes for the wonderful people of this country.”

Despite at-times wobbly relations between Tehran and Oslo, the Norwegian envoy was a facilitator to improve the bilateral ties in various fields, including medicine and agriculture.