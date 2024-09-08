Baloch Sunni scholar appointed as Iran’s deputy minister of tech

Shahiki holds a PhD in Economics from Tehran’s Allameh Tabataba’i University and is a full professor in the Economics Department at the University of Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Since 2014, Shahiki has served as the head of the Sistan and Baluchestan Science and Technology Park.

Under his leadership, the park has grown into one of the largest regional technology hubs, covering 22,000 hectares and hosting over 300 knowledge-based companies, tech firms, and startups.

His achievements have earned him the National Leadership Award for Technology Parks.

Shahiki’s extensive experience includes roles such as Secretary of the Permanent Commission of the Ministry of Science, membership in the specialized technology and innovation committees, and contributions to maritime economy development and cultural technology initiatives.

He has also earned top honors as the leading doctoral student in Economics at Allameh Tabataba’i University and ranked fifth in the national entrance exam for his master’s program.