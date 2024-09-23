Iran-made device shows cancerous cells with pinpoint accuracy

The device, produced by a knowledge-based company, is especially helpful when chemotherapy or conventional surgery fail to completely remove the affected cells.

The new device, which looks like a needle, remains fixed at the location of the cancerous tissues like a fishing hook and marks the tissues, making extracting them easier.

Zahra Abedi, the CEO of the company, told FARS that the device, which is currently being used in Iranian hospitals, was only produced in Germany and the US.

The device was unveiled at the 22nd annual meeting of the Pardis Technology Park in Tehran earlier this year and has now been commercialized.