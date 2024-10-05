Iran says to launch three new satellites into space

The head of the agency, Hassan Salarieh, made the announcement during the opening ceremony of World Space Week, held at the Iranian Space Research Institute under the theme Space and Climate Change.

Salarieh highlighted that nearly 20 years have passed since the establishment of the Iranian Space Agency, attributing the current advancements in space technology to the efforts of experts from the Iran-Iraq war era in the 1980s.

He noted that the first communication and remote sensing satellites were developed in the 1980s, with the Omid satellite launched in 2009.

Reflecting on Iran’s space industry progress over the past two decades, he stated that the Islamic Republic has successfully developed and launched numerous communication and remote sensing satellites.

He cited the successful launch of the Pars series satellites, with Pars 1 already in orbit and Pars 2 and 3 scheduled for launch soon. Moreover, the Noor 1, 2, and 3 satellites have also been successfully launched.

Salarieh emphasized the positive impact of the private sector in the space industry, which has led to increased efficiency and advancements.

He did not specify the date for the launch, but said the first launch from the Chabahar Space Center in southeast Iran is imminent.

Iran has made significant strides in developing its space capabilities, often highlighting its achievements as a symbol of national pride and technological progress.

Despite draconian U.S.-led sanctions, Iran continues to pursue its space ambitions, aiming to enhance its scientific, communication, and surveillance capabilities by developing and launching various satellites.