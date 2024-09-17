Iran manufactures indigenous laparoscopy trocars, saves foreign currency reserve

The director of the company, Sadegh Jangjoo, said Iran annually spends six million dollars to import the device designed for placement through the chest and abdominal walls during surgery, adding his company has managed to cater to 10 percent of the Iranian market’s needs.

Jangjoo said every year 13 million laparoscopic surgeries are performed in the world, and about half of the basic surgeries in Iran like, gallbladder and appendix surgeries, are carried out laparoscopically.

He said the achievement is significant as minimally invasive surgeries, such as hernia repair, gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and removal of internal organs using laparoscopic method, are growing in the world.

The CEO of the knowledge-based company said, “The laparoscopic surgical trocar project was launched with the goal of acquiring a hundred percent technical knowledge of the product’s design as well as the construction and launch of a completely Iranian production line and assembly technology.”