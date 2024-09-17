IFP ExclusiveScience and TechnologySelected

Iran manufactures indigenous laparoscopy trocars, saves foreign currency reserve

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Surgery Nurse Doctor

A knowledge-based company in Iran has managed to manufacture trocars used for laparoscopy and stop the outflow of hundreds of thousands of dollars in imports.

The director of the company, Sadegh Jangjoo, said Iran annually spends six million dollars to import the device designed for placement through the chest and abdominal walls during surgery, adding his company has managed to cater to 10 percent of the Iranian market’s needs.

Jangjoo said every year 13 million laparoscopic surgeries are performed in the world, and about half of the basic surgeries in Iran like, gallbladder and appendix surgeries, are carried out laparoscopically.

He said the achievement is significant as minimally invasive surgeries, such as hernia repair, gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and removal of internal organs using laparoscopic method, are growing in the world.

The CEO of the knowledge-based company said, “The laparoscopic surgical trocar project was launched with the goal of acquiring a hundred percent technical knowledge of the product’s design as well as the construction and launch of a completely Iranian production line and assembly technology.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks