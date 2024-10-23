Iranian presiden meets Putin, urges deeper Tehran-Moscow cooperation

Pezeshkian also expressed hope that such cooperation helps weaken the “US authoritarianism”.

The Iranian president added that he thinks the Iran Russia ties are strategic and unavoidable.

Addressing Putin, Pezeshkian noted, “After meeting you in Turkmenistan, I pursued the agreements [the two sides] concluded so we can sign them as soon as possible”.

Putin for his part said, “We are also pushing for the creation of a multi-polar fair international order”.

The Russian president then spoke about bilateral ties with Iran, saying the development of the north-south railway infrastructure and the construction of the second and third Bushehr power plants are on Moscow’s agenda, and “we will sign new contracts regarding our bilateral strategic partnership”.

Putin added that Iran and Russia also signed a bilateral agreement on building cultural centers and cancelling visas for the exchange of tourists last year.

The Russian president then asked Pezeshkain to extend his warm greetings to the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.