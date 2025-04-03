Russia warns against military action on Iran’s nuclear program

The statement responded to recent US-Israeli threats against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, emphasizing Moscow’s opposition to “external threats to bomb nuclear energy facilities.” It stressed that Iran’s enemies “should not use military force to resolve differences with Tehran.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry asserted that such military actions would lead to “widespread dangerous consequences” in the region and globally.

The statement accused Western countries of violating international resolutions and using the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for political purposes.

The ministry reaffirmed Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The warning followed a meeting in Moscow between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and his Iranian counterpart Majid Takht-Ravanchi on Wednesday.

Takht-Ravanchi was in Moscow to attend political consultations among deputy foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and to conduct bilateral meetings.

The Russian statement did not name specific countries but came amid heightened tensions with the US over Iran’s nuclear program and stalled negotiations to revive the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal, which US unilaterally left in 2018.