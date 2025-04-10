Kazan becomes Isfahan’s 16th sister city in historic ceremony

Isfahan Mayor Ali Ghasemzadeh and Kazan Mayor Ilsur Metshin inked the agreement to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the two historic cities.

Isfahan and Kazan share remarkable similarities as regional cultural capitals, both renowned for their stunning Islamic architecture, diverse ethnic populations, and status as important university centers.

Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan with 1.2 million residents, is twinned with 68 cities from various countries around the world, among which three cities—Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Xi’an (China), and Saint Petersburg (Russia)—are also sister cities of Isfahan.

The partnership focuses on promoting cultural exchanges, tourism development and sustainable urban initiatives between the two historic centers.

The choice of venue for the signing ceremony – the 17th century Safavid-era Chehel Sotoun Palace – underscores both cities’ commitment to preserving their shared architectural heritage.

Isfahan was designated as the 2025 tourism capital of Asia, potentially opening new avenues for cultural and academic exchanges between Iran and Russia.