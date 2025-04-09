Deputy FM: Iran, Russia, China talks on nuclear issue, sanctions “constructive”

In a statement posted Tuesday on his X account, Gharibabadi said the meeting was convened following prior agreements made by deputy foreign ministers in Beijing. The technical and expert-level session focused on the nuclear file, sanctions relief, and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

During the meeting, expert delegations from the three countries shared views and proposals regarding the future path forward and emphasized their continued commitment to close coordination on these issues.

Gharibabadi reiterated that Iran, consistent with its principled commitment to diplomacy, will continue its consultations with all relevant parties.