Iranian researchers treat deep burn injuries with living cells

Ensieh Hajizadeh, the director of the Advanced Products Technology Development Center at the institute, shed light on the technological method for treatment, saying a small part of skin can be used after medical tests to produce stem cells for thousands of patients.

“The developed product is composed of three layers like living skin, and in fact, the product is a layer of cells,” she said.

The product, tested on five patients with deep burns, was successful in the first phase of the clinical trial, Hajizadeh said, adding, “It has now been proven that this method is safe and easy to use and heals burn wounds without side effects.”

The new product was unveiled in August but has not yet been commercialized, according to the research institute.

According to official figures, burns rank second in severe incidents in Iran.