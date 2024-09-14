IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsScience and Technology

Iran new research satellite launched, successfully put into orbit

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran on Saturday successfully launched the Chamran-1 research satellite into space using Ghaem-100 carrier, a new milestone in the country’s aerospace achievement.

The 60-kg satellite was placed into a 550 km orbit to test hardware and software systems to prove orbital maneuver technology in height and phase.

The evaluation of cold gas propulsion subsystem in space systems and the performance of navigation and situation control subsystems are among the secondary missions of Chamran 1.

The satellite has been designed and manufactured in collaboration between domestic experts, knowledge-based companies, and the Iranian Ministry of Science and Technology’s Aerospace Research Institute (ARI).

