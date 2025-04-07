Iran limits nuclear talks to indirect negotiations, dismisses media speculation

“Regarding the nuclear issue, we have consistently emphasized that we only accept indirect negotiations,” stated Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei during his weekly briefing.

“The alleged letter concerning other matters, as speculated by media outlets, is not confirmed by us,” he added.

Baqaei also addressed recent European threats to activate the JCPOA’s “snapback” mechanism, criticizing the EU’s failure to uphold its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The European Union had an opportunity to establish itself as a credible international actor through the JCPOA, but unfortunately, they did not value this opportunity,” he said.

He urged the EU to adopt a “fair and constructive approach” to international diplomacy, warning that repeating past mistakes would undermine its credibility.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions over Iran’s nuclear program, with Western powers, led by the US.