Iran gov’t spokesperson says newspaper’s remarks on Trump assassination countering official stance

In a statement posted on her social media account, Fatemeh Mohajerani, said, “Some recent remarks attributed to Iran threatening assassination not only contradict the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic but also provide pretexts to our adversaries.”

The editor in chief of the far-right daily Hossein Shariatmadari, had suggested in an editorial earlier this week that Iran should exact revenge against Trump for ordering the 2020 assassination of Iran’s top Quds Force commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq.

Mohajerani emphasized that Iran is pursuing the case of General Soleimani’s assassination through “competent international legal channels,” reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to “peaceful and legal means” in defending its national interests.

The Iranian Press Supervisory Board also issued a written warning to Kayhan, stating that such content “violates national interests” and fuels unnecessary tensions.

The board reiterated that Iran’s official stance is focused on legally prosecuting those responsible for General Soleimani’s assassination, including US officials.