Iran’s defense minister highlights progress in satellite technology

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating National Space Technology Day, Nasirzadeh emphasized that Iran has reached maturity in developing satellite carriers, with successful launches of the Simorgh and Qaem 100 satellites, both of which completed their missions flawlessly.

General Nasirzadeh highlighted the importance of space technology for Iran’s future, stating that the country must address gaps in this field to avoid dependency on foreign powers.

He noted that the Defense Ministry has collaborated with over 1,300 knowledge-based companies and more than 7,000 private firms to advance space and defense technologies.

These partnerships have enabled Iran to achieve self-sufficiency in satellite carriers, ground infrastructure, control systems, and navigation technologies.

The minister also outlined future plans, including two more satellite launches before the end of the Iranian year. He mentioned ongoing work on the Sarir satellite carrier, which will handle heavier payloads and pave the way for satellite constellation development.

Iran is also focusing on orbital transfer blocks, aiming to reach higher orbits, including Geostationary Orbit (GEO).

General Nasirzadeh reiterated Iran’s commitment to using science for equitable global relations and national development, contrasting this approach with Western views of science as a tool for dominance.