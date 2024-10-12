Iran set to launch two satellites into orbit soon

Kowsar and Hodhod satellites were made by an Iranian knowledge-based company.

Their launch on November 5, 2024 will be a turning point in the space industry of Iran because this is the first time a private company is so deeply involved in the field.

Kowsar is a censoring satellite with high image resolution, and Hodhod is a small satellite designed to create satellite communication networks and the Internet of Things.

Hossein Shahrabi, the project manager, says all stages of the design to the manufacture of these 2 satellites were done in Iran by young people whose average age is 25 years.

He added that for the first time in the country, a contract has been signed between the Space Organization and the private sector, and the purchase of Kowsar satellite images is conditional on the success of the launch operation, which is highly risky for both parties.

Head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Hassan Salariyeh recently said Iran successfully put into orbit its Chamran-1 satellite and now this satellite is performing its missions.

In the near future, Iran will also launch three more satellites in order to create a satellite system together, he added.