IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Iranian president breaks protocols again, engages warmly with the public in Mashhad

By IFP Editorial Staff

Today in Mashhad, the Iranian President made headlines for his continuously unexpected and warm interactions with the public.

Defying usual security protocols, the President was seen enjoying watermelon and juice among the people, creating a rare and informal atmosphere.

In a particularly notable moment, the President stopped his security detail from intervening when a woman approached him to express her concerns directly. He listened attentively to her grievances, demonstrating a personal and engaged approach.

Despite repeated mentions of strict protocols by his officials, it appears the president has yet to fully adapt to the standard security limitations, preferring instead to maintain a closer connection with the people.

These images and reports of the president’s actions in Mashhad have quickly gained attention online:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks