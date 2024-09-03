Iranian president breaks protocols again, engages warmly with the public in Mashhad

Defying usual security protocols, the President was seen enjoying watermelon and juice among the people, creating a rare and informal atmosphere.

In a particularly notable moment, the President stopped his security detail from intervening when a woman approached him to express her concerns directly. He listened attentively to her grievances, demonstrating a personal and engaged approach.

Despite repeated mentions of strict protocols by his officials, it appears the president has yet to fully adapt to the standard security limitations, preferring instead to maintain a closer connection with the people.

These images and reports of the president’s actions in Mashhad have quickly gained attention online: