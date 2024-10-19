Iranian scientist appointed as chair of a Global Olympiad Committee

This Tehran-based Sharif University professor, who was previously selected as the head of the International Scientific Committee of the World Computer Olympiad, announced the new position on Twitter.

In his tweet, Sharifi Zarchi, who returned to teaching at Sharif University after being dismissed, stated, “I have been unanimously elected as the Chair of the International Scientific Committee for the International Olympiad of Artificial Intelligence (IOAI).”

“The committee consists of 18 professors and AI specialists from various countries around the world. The second IOAI will be held in China next summer,” he explained.

According to the Tehran-based Entekhab news outlet, the appointment marks another significant milestone in Sharifi Zarchi’s illustrious academic career, demonstrating his expertise and leadership in the field of artificial intelligence on a global stage.

Sharifi Zarchi’s appointment is expected to further elevate the standards and impact of the IOAI, it added.

The IOAI is an esteemed global competition that brings together top AI talents from around the world.

The upcoming event in China marks the second edition of the Olympiad, highlighting the growing importance of AI in academia and industry.